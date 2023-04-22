Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – A failed attempt ?

Salman Khan’s comeback film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ or KKBKKJ is a failed attempt to overcome his career exhaustion as the movie brings more career fatigue to Bhaijaan with the same old flavourless concept of North-meet-South love story.

The movie is a remake of 2014 Ajith’s Kumar Veeram. With a groundless script, Salman Khan plays a character with no name in a country where living without an Aadhaar card is like living but not breathing. Farhad Samji’s wafer-thin story line blasts its own trumpet, whistles at its own herogiri, and is loaded with actors reduced to cheerleaders for Bhaijaan.

‘Kisi Ka Jaan’ is a bland and monotonous journey that spends its 144 minutes on awkward romance, drab melodrama, dowdy face offs, and a song crammed in every few minutes for the lamest of reasons. The movie does injustice not only to the characters’ mismatched duo of protagonists but also to the audience.

The female protagonist of the movie is just assigned the job to fall in love with some nameless 57 years old do-gooder. The yawn-inducing romance between the no-name Bhaijaan and much-younger Bhagyalaxmi was nothing more than a failed attempt to invite the audience to the theatre.

Back in the obviously phoney basti, his three brothers named Love, Ishq, and Moh are unable to marry their ladies (Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar) until Bhai does. Unfortunately, in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s bleak scheme of things, it does not take the form of a Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi-style romp.

Instead, Bhagyalaxmi and her family (Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, and Rohini Hattangadi) become unwitting targets of a vengeful villain (Jagapathi Babu) in Hyderabad, where the latter collaborates with a Delhi land grabber boxer Vijender Singh looking to settle scores with Bhai.

Neither Jagapathi Babu’s demonic, hamming caricature nor Vijender Singh’s lisping-wannabe Rana Dagubatti adds any weight to the film’s half-hearted terror.

Despite much of the excitement centred on the titular Bhai and Jaan, Salman sleepwalks through a scene that reiterates stereotype as his preferred genre. In terms of its large cast, you’ll hear from them more in movie advertising than in the film itself.