Kirti Sualy: With advent of OTT, creative content has seen a sea change

Known for her work in shows like ‘Afsar Bitiya’, ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’, among others, actress Kirti Sualy shared that with the OTT coming along, the television industry has also evolved.

Kirti is back on the cast of a TV show after four years, and said she loves being part of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

“With the advent of OTT platforms, creative content has seen a sea change. With so many options available for the viewers, one has to be aware of the people’s preferences. Coming up with new ideas and creating interesting concepts has always been and will be the need of the hour,” shared Kirti.

Talking about her role in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, the senior actress said that the role is very different from what she has played before.

She said, “I portray the character of a grandmother, she is sweet, positive and lively. And, of course, the creative team incorporates usual elements that spice up the character. The ‘tadka’ is there to make her interesting and entertaining.”

“My character in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ was that of a strict old school woman, an authoritarian. The ‘dadi’ in Kumkum Bhagya is a world apart. It is something I have been yearning to do,” she added.