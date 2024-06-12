Kiran Bedi: First female IPS officer’s life to be showcased in biopic

A new biopic titled “Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don’t” will soon bring the remarkable journey of Kiran Bedi, India’s first female IPS officer, to the big screen. Announced by Dream Slate Pictures in Delhi, this film aims to chronicle the life and career of a woman who has broken countless barriers and inspired many.

Kiran Bedi, who once held the title of India’s national junior tennis champion, made history when she joined the Indian Police Service in 1972. Her storied career includes serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from 2016 to 2021. The film, written and directed by Kushaal Chawla, promises to shed light on both her professional achievements and the personal challenges she faced along the way.

In a recent interview, Bedi shared her excitement about the biopic, admitting that the prospect gave her “butterflies in her stomach.” Reflecting on her decision to join the IPS, she attributed her motivation to the “power of the uniform,” which she believes symbolizes justice and goodness. Bedi also spoke about the crucial support she received from her family, which she says was instrumental in overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities throughout her career.

Bedi’s tenure in the IPS was marked by a series of reforms, most notably at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where she tackled corruption and human rights abuses head-on. Recalling her journey, she emphasized the transformative nature of her postings, noting how she constantly sought to drive positive change wherever she was assigned.

Bedi credited her mental and physical strength to her background in sports, particularly tennis and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), which prepared her for the rigorous demands of the police service.

“Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don’t” aims to provide an in-depth look at Bedi’s life, revealing lesser-known aspects of her story and the unyielding determination that has defined her career. Kushaal Chawla, the film’s writer-director, expressed his admiration for Bedi, describing the project as a labor of love that has been in the works for over four years. He hopes the film will offer audiences an intimate glimpse into Bedi’s personal and professional journey, inspiring them with her dedication and resilience.

Kiran Bedi has always been a figure of dedication and service, and she has a message for aspiring officers: approach the role with purpose and missionary zeal. “This is not a job, it is a mission,” she said, emphasizing the selfless nature of the profession.

Produced by Gaurav Chawla, the biopic is set to be released in 2025, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of International Women’s Day. The film is poised to be a powerful tribute to a trailblazing woman whose life continues to inspire many.