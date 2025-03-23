King meets king: Shah Rukh Khan & Virat Kohli’s dance takes IPL by storm!

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony wasn’t just about cricket—it was a full-blown Bollywood spectacle! And who better to set the stage on fire than ‘King Khan’ himself? Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, took center stage at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, turning the night into an electrifying blend of cricket and entertainment. But the showstopper? The moment Virat Kohli joined Shah Rukh for a power-packed dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’!

As soon as SRK stepped on stage, the stadium was buzzing. But when he called Virat Kohli the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time), the noise level went through the roof.

“Virat bhai is the only player to stick with one franchise since the start of IPL. He is the OG, the GOAT!” SRK declared, hyping up the RCB legend.

The moment Kohli walked up, the stadium turned into a sea of ‘Kohli! Kohli!’ chants. And then came the magic—SRK convinced Kohli to dance! What followed was a legendary crossover, as the cricket superstar matched steps with SRK on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

Fans couldn’t keep calm. Within minutes, clips of Kohli grooving with SRK flooded social media. From cricket buffs to Bollywood lovers, everyone was obsessed. Memes, reels, and tweets made ‘#KingMeetsKing’ a trending topic.

One fan wrote, “This is the IPL opening ceremony we deserve every year! Kohli dancing with SRK—epic stuff!”

Another said, “Never thought I’d see Virat Kohli doing a full-on Bollywood hook step, but here we are!”

Before Virat Kohli hit the dance floor, Shah Rukh Khan had already got the party started with KKR’s Rinku Singh. The two jammed to ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ from SRK’s recent film ‘Dunki’, leaving Kohli cracking up.

Rinku’s energy was off the charts, but Kohli’s reaction stole the show. The cricketer was seen laughing and clapping from the stands, proving that IPL isn’t just about fierce rivalries—it’s about fun too!

SRK, being the ultimate showman, wrapped up his segment with a signature dialogue that sent the crowd into a frenzy:

“Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega!”

With that, the stage was set for the high-voltage clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Apart from SRK’s blockbuster moments, the night also saw spectacular performances from Bollywood stars Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani.