Kim Soo Hyun addresses reports of financial trouble amid controversy

Amid the ongoing Kim Soo Hyun controversy involving late actress Kim Sae Ron, reports of the actor facing financial trouble emerged. These surfaced after he requested an extension from the court following a discrepancy in his lawsuit. For the unversed, the K-drama actor filed a suit against Kim Sae Ron’s family and Garosero’s YouTube channel, over defamation. Now, the actor’s agency has quashed rumours of his financial troubles.

Recently, reports revealed that Kim Soo Hyun’s case’s litigation fees and court service charges estimate at around 38 million KRW (around $27,000) for a 12 billion KRW (about $8.16 million) lawsuit. Following the extension demand, reports emerged that the actor is facing financial woes. Moreover, the word suggested that the extension was over legal fees.

Now, the actor’s legal firm, LKB & Partners, issued a statement via YTN Star. “We paid all the necessary court fees and delivery charges. It is not true that we failed to pay the lawsuit fees.” The company revealed the reason behind the deadline extension. It stated, “The request to extend the correction deadline was made to fix the defendant’s address, not because of unpaid fees.”

On April 17, reports from the Seoul Central District Court revealed an issue with the documents Kim Soo Hyun’s team submitted. The legal team originally filed a claim for 12 billion KRW in damages. However, the court only registered 11 billion KRW (around 7.77 million USD). Subsequently, the court asked them to fix the discrepancy and resubmit the suit, making the necessary fee adjustments. For the unversed, the court fee is usually based on the amount being claimed. For this case, the estimated fees are around 38 million KRW (around 26,700 USD).

Following the row of allegations on the actor from Kim Sae Ron’s family, he organised a press conference. In the conference, Kim Soo Hyun addressed the accusations of dating a minor, Kim Sae Ron. While the actor acknowledged dating her, he stated that it was not when she was a minor.

Moreover, at the press conference, Soo Hyun’s lawyer revealed that the actor has filed a complaint against Sae Ron’s family. “We have filed a complaint against the family of the deceased and Hoverlab operators while filing a complaint on damages worth 12 billion won to the Supreme Central District Court.”