BTS members V and Jungkook sue YouTube channel Sojang for 90m KRW

Renowned K-pop septet BTS’s two members, V and Jungkook, have filed a 90 million KRW defamation suit against the YouTube channel Sojang. According to Korean media outlets, BigHit Music, the boy band’s label, along with BTS members V and Jungkook, filed the lawsuit in March against A, the operator of the YouTube channel Sojang, seeking 90 million Won in damages. The first trial is scheduled for August 23 at the Seoul Western District Court’s Civil Division 12, five months after the initial filing.

Previously, BTS’s agency had actively pursued legal action against individuals who violated the artists’ rights through defamation and insults. In June, BigHit Music highlighted the controversial YouTuber Sojang, revealing that the agency had filed a complaint against the channel in 2022 for defamation and obstruction of business. Although the investigation was initially suspended, the agency persisted in its request to resume the pursuit by providing authorities with additional information, leading to the reopening of the case. Additionally, BigHit Music filed a civil lawsuit earlier in 2023 seeking damages from Sojang over defamation and unlawful actions.

The label also issued a statement revealing that they have referred several suspects for prosecution and are currently awaiting the outcome of the criminal proceedings. The agency assured the BTS fandom, ARMY, that it remains committed to pursuing strong legal action until it fully resolves the matter, even if the process takes time.

Joining the label in the legal battle are band members V and Jungkook, who are also suing the YouTuber. V previously addressed the issue on Weverse after viewing questionable videos and screenshots related to the YouTuber in question. The singer commented, “Oh? I’ll take legal action. I’m getting some money for snacks. You even messed with my family and friends. Goodbye.” He also noted that other artists have faced similar issues with Sojang and announced his intention to pursue legal action for harming the sentiments of those who couldn’t speak up.

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber has been the center of a legal battle. In 2022, Sojang posted a malicious video titled “Promiscuous Private Life of Nation’s Boyfriend-Actor-Idol” on the platform, which defamed Kang Daniel and spread false information. Sojang also faced accusations for posting defamatory content about IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and Aespa.