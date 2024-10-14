Neena Gupta embraces grandmotherhood in this cute picture

Neena Gupta is overjoyed as she embraces her new role as a grandmother! The veteran actress shared the exciting news after her daughter, Masaba Gupta, and son-in-law, Satyadeep Misra, welcomed a baby girl into the family.

On October 14, 2024, Neena posted a touching picture on Instagram, marking the special moment of her first meeting with her granddaughter. In the photo, Neena is seen tenderly cradling the little one, her eyes closed as she relishes the beautiful bond. She captioned the image, “Meri beti ki beti – Rab rakha”.

Fans couldn’t help but adore the heartwarming picture, flooding the comments with congratulatory messages. Many lovingly called Neena the “glamorous nani,” acknowledging her radiant appearance.

Advertisement

Dressed casually in a white shirt, blue denim, and chic sunglasses, Neena looked every bit the stylish grandmother as she held the baby close. The newborn, wrapped snugly in a white blanket with a blue-and-white winter cap, added to the adorable moment that melted hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

This joyous family event came just days after Neena Gupta’s remarkable achievement at the National Film Awards on October 8, 2024. She was honored with the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’, a proud moment for her and her family.

Masaba took to Instagram to celebrate her mother’s win, posting a touching tribute filled with love and admiration. “Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair,” Masaba wrote, capturing the emotional significance of the moment.

Just two days later, on October 12, 2024, Masaba and Satyadeep shared the joyful news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram. In a simple yet elegant post, they announced the birth of their daughter on October 11, 2024. The message, set against a serene blue background with a moon and a white lotus, read: “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day.”

This period has been filled with joy and celebrations for Neena Gupta and her family.