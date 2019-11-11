The Lust Stories fame actor Kiara Advani has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming feature Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara shot a schedule of the film in Lucknow and after the last shot announced ‘pack up.’

Whether it is a complete film wrap-up or a schedule wrap-up, that is yet to be ascertained, reported ANI.

Kiara shared an Instagram story tagging Lucknow with a caption that said, “Pack up.”

The Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal will be playing the male lead opposite Kiara in Indoo Ki Jawani.

A modern-age love story that will revolve around dating in the age of social media, the story of the film has been written by Bengali writer-director Abir Sengupta who will also be directing the film.

Indoo Ki Jawani will revolve around Kiara, who will play a girl from Ghaziabad, and her misadventures with dating apps.

Apart from this role, Kiara will return to play a key role in the Lust Stories sequel, Ghost Stories, for Netflix besides playing the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

Kiara also will be awaiting the release of Good Newwz in December 2019, in which her fans will get to see the Kabir Singh actor play Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s love interest.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment and is slated to release on 5 June 2020.