Kendall Jenner reveals Coachella fashion secrets

As Coachella revs up its engines for a weekend of music, Kendall Jenner, the supermodel extraordinaire, is once again stealing the spotlight, but this time for her festival fashion flair and some juicy details about her style journey.

At the swanky launch of her latest FWRD Edit collection at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, Kendall gave the lowdown to People magazine on her Coachella vibe and what gets her style engines roaring.

Decked out head to toe in FWRD gear, Kendall’s Coachella getup was all about that perfect mix of glam and ease, a trademark of her style game. Rocking the halter-top burgundy TOVE Eleanor Dress with The Row’s strappy black Harlow Sandals and a snazzy red Kit Bag, Kendall was the epitome of chic festival chic.

In her sit-down with People, Kendall spilled the beans on wanting to groove comfortably while soaking up the beats she loves. “FWRD helps me nail that vibe, which is why it’s my go-to!” she gushed, showing mad love for the brand that curates her festival wardrobe.

Kendall drew inspiration from the diverse lineup at Coachella this year, giving a shoutout to her buddy Tyler, the Creator, who’s rocking the stage on Saturday. His vibe, she dished, is a big-time influencer on her festival style.

Looking back at her past Coachella fits, Kendall owned up to setting trends but admitted her style has morphed. “I loved my past looks at the time, but they’re not my jam now,” she confessed.

And about those flower crowns that once ruled Coachella’s fashion kingdom? Kendall gave them a polite pass. “Not feeling it for a full-on comeback,” she said, hinting at Lana Del Rey, Friday’s headliner, slipping into a piece from her FWRD stash, the Magda Burtrym dress, channeling her own iconic vibes.

With Coachella drawing throngs of music buffs to the desert, Kendall’s style musings offer a peek into the ever-changing fusion of tunes and trends. And with headliners like Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, the festival’s shaping up to be a whirlwind of music and fashion, cementing its rep as a cultural juggernaut.