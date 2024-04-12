Oscars 2025: Ceremony set for early kickoff

Get ready to mark your calendars, movie buffs! The Oscars are shaking things up for their 97th edition in 2025. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just dropped a bombshell: the ceremony is happening a whole week earlier than usual.

On Sunday, March 2, 2025, the stars will align for Hollywood’s biggest night. But that’s not all that’s changing. They’re kicking off the show an hour earlier than last time, at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST. That means you’ll get your dose of glitz and glam even sooner.

ABC, the Oscars’ longtime broadcasting buddy since ’76, is back in the game. They’ll be beaming the show into homes across the globe, reaching over 200 countries. So even if you’re halfway around the world, you won’t miss a minute of the action.

Advertisement

But wait, there’s more! The Oscars season is jam-packed with key dates leading up to the main event:

1. Nov. 14, 2024: Deadline for submissions and Best Picture hopefuls.

2. Nov. 17, 2024: Governors Awards night.

3. Dec. 9, 2024: Preliminary voting kicks off.

4. Dec. 13, 2024: Preliminary voting wraps up.

5. Dec. 17, 2024: Oscars Shortlists Announcement.

6. Dec. 31, 2024: Eligibility period closes.

7. Jan. 8, 2025: Nominations voting starts.

8. Jan. 12, 2025: Nominations voting ends.

9. Jan. 17, 2025: Oscars Nominations Announcement.

10. Feb. 10, 2025: Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

11. Feb. 11, 2025: Finals voting begins.

12. Feb. 18, 2025: Finals voting closes.

And don’t forget about the Scientific and Technical Awards, honoring the wizards behind the scenes.

As Tinseltown revs up for another unforgettable night, the buzz for Oscars 2025 is reaching fever pitch. Get ready for an earlier start and a whole lot of movie magic!