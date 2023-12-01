Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband ordered to pay $2.6m for unlawful TV deals

In a recent legal development, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has received an order to reimburse her with a substantial sum exceeding 2.6 million dollars. The ruling stems from Blackstock’s involvement in what has been deemed as “unlawfully procured” television deals, where he overstepped his bounds while serving as Clarkson’s manager.

The heart of the matter lies in four specific deals orchestrated by Blackstock, including Clarkson’s role as a coach on the US version of The Voice in 2017 and her hosting duties at the Billboard Music Awards. According to Californian law, individuals without a talent agency license, such as managers, can not procure or attempt to procure employment for artists. There exists an exception only when the manager collaborates with and acts upon the request of a licensed talent agent.

The Labour Commissioner’s ruling affirms that Blackstock failed to collaborate with Clarkson’s agent, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), during the process of securing her position as a judge on The Voice. The Commissioner concluded that in procuring The Voice, Blackstock breached the law by acting as an agent without adhering to the corresponding requirements designed to ensure agents prioritize the health and safety of artists.

Further scrutiny revealed Blackstock’s involvement in clear procurement activities related to Clarkson’s hosting role at the Billboard Music Awards from 2018 to 2020. Additionally, he played a role in securing deals with Norwegian Cruise Lines and home furniture company Wayfair, both of which became official sponsors of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The ruling highlighted that, through his management firm Starstruck Management Group, Blackstock “lawfully procured” the deal for Clarkson to host her eponymous show in 2018.

This legal development underscores the significance of adherence to industry regulations and the potential consequences for those who breach them. As Kelly Clarkson celebrates her triumph in this legal battle, the case serves as a cautionary tale for individuals navigating the complex landscape of talent management in the entertainment industry.