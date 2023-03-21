Keerthy gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of ‘Dasara’ unit

Keerthy Suresh, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’, gifted 130 gold coins of 10 grams each to each unit member on the last day of shooting for the film. At current prices, her gesture should have cost her anywhere between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 75 lakh.

“Keerthy was quite emotional on the last day of the shoot,” a source in the ‘Dasara’ unit said. “She wanted to give away something to the people who made her give her best for the film.”

Keerthy Suresh plays a character named ‘Vennela’ in the movie. The Telugu-language pan-India movie is a period action adventure drama written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar. It stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana, the film is set for theatrical release on March 30.