Katrina Kaif is making all the right decisions as far as setting up a new business is concerned.

The 36-year-old recently launched her beauty line ‘Kay by Katrina’ on the e-commerce platform, Nykaa and has busy promoting it.

In a recent update, the Zero star who is currently shooting with Akshay Kumar for Sooryavanshi shared a picture with the film’ s director Rohit Shetty.

In the still that she shared on her official Instagram handle, Katrina and Rohit are seen conversing about something and laughing to their heart’s content.

On looking closely, it feels as if the two have been snapshot when Katrina is sharing some beauty products of her line with Rohit.

She looks simple and classy in a grey kurta with wavy open hair and a bindi, while Rohit is seen in a black shirt.

Katrina captioned the picture, “#Sooryavanshi Diaries with @itsrohitshetty and @kaybykatrina.”

View this post on Instagram #Sooryavanshi Diaries with @itsrohitshetty and @kaybykatrina 🎞📽⛄️💋#itskaytobeyou A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 11, 2019 at 3:58am PST

Sooryavanshi has been keeping fans’ excitement up, even when it is still in the first phase of shooting. Akshay and Katrina’s chemistry and pairing is one of the most loved, and the duo is returning to screen together after a very long time.

They will also be seen recreating their iconic Namastey London scenes apart from recreating the “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” song from the film Mohra.

The team of the film has already shot a few sequences and will soon be shooting a month-long schedule in Hyderabad, reported TOI.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is also planning to shoot a massive song with Akshay on the lines of Simmba and Golmaal Again which will be a larger-than-life dance featuring the entire cast of Sooryavanshi along with 300 background dancers.