Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer ‘Freddy’ to release on OTT

‘Freddy,’ starring Kartik Aaryan, is going direct-to-digital. Kartik will appear in a never-before-seen avatar in the suspenseful thriller, which also stars Alaya F.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The movie will soon be available on the OTT service Disney+ Hotstar.

Added Kartik: “Being a part of Freddy makes me feel lucky because the story is something I haven’t previously explored. It has given me the freedom to practise my art and discover new areas.”

Shashanka Ghosh is the director while Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films are the producers.

Kartik has a number of intriguing projects in development for his career. Together with Kriti Sanon, the actor will appear in Shehzada. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, was remade in Hindi for this movie. Additionally, he has Kiara Advani and Satya Prem Ki Katha scheduled. Recently, the actors were in filming for the picture.

Along with the films mentioned above, Kartik also has the upcoming projects Captain India by Hansal Mehta and Kabir Khan’s untitled next scheduled.

(Inputs from IANS)