Karnataka government bans ‘Hamare Baarah’ release citing potential communal tension

Annu Kapoor’s film “Hamare Baarah” has been embroiled in controversy for some time now, as it has emerged that the Karnataka government has banned its release for at least two weeks or until further notice. This decision comes after the Bombay High Court lifted the injunction on the film’s release.

According to ANI, the Karnataka government’s move aims to prevent potential communal tensions with the release of “Hamare Baarah”. The state’s Congress government made this decision under the provisions of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964, after considering requests from various minority organizations and delegations who had viewed the film’s trailer.

This decision comes in the wake of the Bombay High Court’s approval for the film’s release, following the filmmakers’ agreement to remove two controversial dialogues. Additionally, the High Court has ordered the formation of a committee, including at least one Muslim member, to screen the movie and report on its content. The committee is tasked with scrutinizing the movie’s themes and the claims made in the petition.

Earlier, the High Court had halted the film’s release in response to a petition alleging its derogatory portrayal of Islamic faith and married Muslim women. Filed by Azhar Basha Tamboli, the petition contends that the film violates the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and would infringe upon constitutional articles 19(2) and 25.

According to the petitioner’s Advocate, Mayur Khandeparkar, the trailer of “Hamare Baarah” depicts married Muslim women as lacking individual rights in society, allegedly misinterpreting “Aayat 223,” a verse in the Quran. Khandeparkar also noted the absence of any disclaimer or reference to the CBFC certification in the trailer, despite prior instructions for modifications.

Since the trailer’s release and the High Court’s injunction, the film has sparked intense debates regarding its themes and interpretation of religious verses. Originally titled “Hum Do, Hamare Baarah,” the film is directed by Kamal Chandra. Actor Manoj Joshi, commenting on the controversy, stated that the film does not target any specific religion. The reception of the film by audiences and critics, as well as the outcome of future legal proceedings, will only become clear after its release.