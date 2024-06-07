‘Bad Cop’ trailer unveiled: Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah star in new series

The eagerly anticipated trailer for the upcoming series ‘Bad Cop,’ featuring Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah, has just been released. The series also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita, adding to the excitement.

In ‘Bad Cop,’ Gulshan Devaiah takes on a dual role, portraying twins Karan and Arjun. Karan is a formidable cop, while Arjun is a clever thief. Despite their stark differences, their fates become unexpectedly intertwined, leading to dramatic consequences. Anurag Kashyap plays the menacing Kazbe Mama, a character described as deadly and manipulative, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Harleen Sethi steps into the role of Devika, a righteous cop, while Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita play pivotal characters in this gripping thriller.

Director Aditya Datt shared his enthusiasm for the series, describing it as a classic masala story with a modern twist. “Bad Cop is like your original cult masala stories with a captivating storyline, a deadly villain, and your hero in a double role,” he said. Datt highlighted the unique challenge of creating action and chase sequences from scratch, aiming to provide a larger-than-life viewing experience. He praised the diverse acting styles of the cast, emphasizing how each actor brings a unique authenticity to their roles.

Anurag Kashyap delved into the complexity of his character, Kazbe Mama. “Kazbe Mama is a one-of-a-kind villain,” Kashyap explained. “His aura is both charismatic and lethal. Preparing for this role involved drawing traits from various negative characters I have portrayed in the past.” Kashyap also revealed his inspiration for Kazbe, citing influences from Nana Patekar’s role in ‘Parinda’ and Irrfan Khan’s character in ‘Haasil.’ He described the process as cathartic, allowing him to explore a darker side of his acting repertoire.

Kashyap expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Fremantle India and director Aditya Datt. “This show has brought to light a very different side of me,” he said. “I hope audiences enjoy seeing me in this new avatar.”

With a star-studded cast and an intriguing plot, ‘Bad Cop’ promises to be a must-watch series. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21. Fans can look forward to a thrilling ride filled with action, suspense, and unforgettable performances.