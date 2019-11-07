Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her girl-gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been giving us some squad goals since a long time. From late-night parties to dates, the gorgeous ladies are often spotted together.

On Wednesday also, the squad went for a girl’s night out. However, Karishma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen, and the girls really did miss Lolo.

Amrita Arora took to her official Instagram handle to share a perfect selfie with her girls. Alongside the photograph, she wrote, “The og,s ….. @malaikaaroraofficial @mallika_bhat miss you Lolo (sic).”

For the night-out, Kareena chose a blue-black printed ensemble whereas, Malaika looked stunning in a white shirt, black pants and brown knee-length boots. Amrita opted for white top along with ripped denim.

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Angrezi Medium and Good Newwz. She will now begin working on her next film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is making news about her romance with her beau Arjun Kapoor. It was in June this year that the lovebirds made their relationship Insta-official.