Kareena Kapoor attracts backlash for posing with Pakistani designer after Pahalgam attack

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in at least 26 innocent casualties has shaken the nation to its core. Netizens are burning with the fire of anger, with the fresh wounds, and now Kareena Kapoor finds herself between the crossfire. A picture of Bebo posing with Pakistani designer Faraz Manan is going viral. Following this, several netizens are lashing out at the actress, calling her ‘shameless’ and ‘a traitor.’

After the deadly attack, several Bollywood celebrities condemned the attack, expressing their remorse. Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share her grief. She penned, “Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost #Pahalgam.”

Advertisement

On April 27, Kareena was snapped at Mumbai airport as she was flying to Dubai. Notably, she was also at the destination around a month back for a brand event. Recently, photographs of her posing with Faraz Manan, whose store is located in Dubai, have been going viral. Now, fans are furious with the actress for posing with him, given the rage over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

A social media user posted a screenshot of Faraz’s story featuring Bebo. The user wrote, “While India is at war with Pakistan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy doing a photoshoot in Dubai with Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. She has collaborated with him multiple times in the past as well. Last year, Kareena voiced her support for Palestine, but now she seems unable to stand with her own country. Is it only the Army that bears the responsibility of sacrificing for the nation? Do Bollywood celebrities have no duty towards their own country?” Subsequently, several users slammed her.

While India is at war with Pakistan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy doing a photoshoot in Dubai with Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. She has collaborated with him multiple times in the past as well. Last year, Kareena voiced her support for Palestine, but now she seems unable to… pic.twitter.com/2EsoDHEpvU — STAR Boy TARUN (@Starboy2079) April 28, 2025



One user wrote, “Shameless of her…and yet sad that we Indians brought her to the top to collaborate with our enemy.” Another penned, “These bollywood stars are disgraceful and needs to be boycotted.”

Kareena and Faraz have collaborated on several occasions. Several B-town celebrities have collaborated with the designer, and Kareena is among the top. Previously, in a conversation, Faraz revealed how his career started with Karisma. Following this, his collaboration with Kareena came naturally.

The designer told Elle, “We actually started working with Karisma Kapoor a few years ago, and after a while, we naturally started working with Kareena. The sisters are very close, and are quite similar in terms of their tastes and habits. Kareena and I bond over our traditions, family values and love for food. I recall when we did our very first shoot together in Jaipur, we were both scheduled to leave for home the very next day. Just before boarding, we both realised that we wanted to stay back for another day, relax and indulge in Rajasthani food. So we did. And that’s how we became friends from day one.”

Also Read: Babil remembers ‘warrior’ father Irrfan Khan as ‘Piku’ returns to cinemas