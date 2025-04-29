Babil remembers ‘warrior’ father Irrfan Khan as ‘Piku’ returns to cinemas

On the fifth death anniversary of the legendary Irrfan Khan, his son Babil Khan shared a deeply emotional tribute that has struck a chord with fans and film lovers everywhere.

Remembering his father Irrfan not just as an actor, but as a soul who endured, fought, and ultimately transformed the Indian cinematic landscape, Babil Khan’s words were equal parts poetic and powerful.

Advertisement

“Baba walked this earth, swam the waters, marched into battles that were thrown at him regardless of his wishes,” wrote Babil, calling his father a “warrior” who eventually turned into a “prophet with steps so light he could walk on air.”

Advertisement

As fans lit up social media remembering the ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ and ‘The Lunchbox’ star, Babil brought a welcome surprise. ‘Piku’, one of Irrfan’s most loved films, is ready to return to the big screen. The film will re-release on May 9, just a day after its original release date in 2015. The date marks its 10-year anniversary.

“Brought to you with love,” Babil announced on Instagram. He shared that ‘Piku’ will give audiences a chance to revisit Irrfan’s magic where it belongs—in theatres.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, ‘Piku’ is a slice-of-life dramedy that beautifully captured the quirks and complexities of a father-daughter relationship. With Amitabh Bachchan playing the eccentric Bhaskor Banerjee and Deepika Padukone as the independent yet emotionally burdened daughter, Irrfan brought balance to the chaos as the calm, observant Rana. He delivered an understated, deeply felt performance that remains a fan favourite.

It was in 2018 that Irrfan revealed he had neuroendocrine cancer—a rare illness. He sought treatment in London and returned to India in 2019.

But health complications continued. And, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital where he battled a colon infection caused by the disease.

He passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.