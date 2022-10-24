Karan Tacker wishes everyone Happy Diwali in a different style

Karan Tacker left the internet in shock as he deleted all posts and displayed pictures from his Instagram on Diwali morning. The actor’s feed now showcases only one new post of him wishing his followers a Happy Diwali in a video, expressing his desire for new beginnings and informing his fans that he would be away from social media for a while, which has created a chatter among the followers wondering about his move.

Karan posted a short video on Instagram post removing all other posts saying, “Hey guys, Here’s wishing you a very very Happy Diwali. I wish you all the love, I wish you all luck, and an insane amount of positivity this coming year. As we know, Diwali is a time of new beginnings, and I think I need one. So, I am going to go away for a while, but I’ll see you guys in a bit.”

While the reason for Karan Tacker’s decision is uncertain, fans and followers are left wondering about the sudden disappearance of the actor from social media.

This isn’t the first instance of celebrities going ‘dark’ on social media. Earlier, Deepika Padukone cleared her gram account on New Year’s Day, 2021 shocking everyone.

We hope the actor is back on social media soon, as the internet would miss his handsomeness, swag, and style on Instagram!