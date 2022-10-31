Karan Tacker expresses gratitude towards ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ co-actor Ashutosh Rana

Grabbing the audience’s attention with his swag in the power-packed teaser of his upcoming action-drama, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Karan Tacker has not only impressed the audience, but also his co-stars.

Senior and respected actor Ashutosh Rana who shares screen space with Karan in the Netflix original show praised the young actor on Twitter. Responding to the same, Karan took to his social media handle to express his gratitude to Rana.

To be seen together on the screen in intense and impactful characters, Karan Tacker and Ashutosh Rana would be playing cops in Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Taking to his social media account, Ashutosh Rana posted a heartfelt note wishing his co-star in advance for the series.

Complementing Karan Tacker as a skilled actor, the senior actor wrote, “Best wishes in advance congrats [email protected]

.. i am waiting for this series, you are a skilled actor. With you and under the direction of dear @DhuliaBhav, enjoyed delivering dear Umashankar’s interesting dialogues. Good luck.”

Replying to the above heartwarming wish, expressing his gratitude and respect for the senior and veteran actor, Karan Tacker writes, “Thank you sir. It has been an extremely fortunate opportunity for me to work in this series, to spend time with legendary actors like you, to be close to your impressive talent, to learn from you. I will always be grateful to you for your guidance and support. It has been an unforgettable experience for me.”

Keeping fans hooked to the show with the intriguing teaser of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Karan Tacker has been creating a storm with his power packed action image in the series. Portraying the role of a real life police officer Amit Lodha, Karan Tacker’s glimpse from the teaser speak volumes of him as a fine actor.

Check out the post here: