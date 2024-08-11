‘Kanguva’ trailer drops Aug 12– Get ready for epic reveal

Get ready for some thrilling cinematic moments as the trailer for the highly awaited film ‘Kanguva’ is set to premiere on August 12! Produced by Studio Green and featuring the acclaimed actor Suriya, ‘Kanguva’ has been generating waves of excitement with its recent teaser posters and the dynamic ‘Fire Song’.

Directed by Siva, this film is poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases. The ‘Kanguva’ trailer launch promises to deliver a tantalizing glimpse into what audiences can expect from this grand production. The official announcement came with an eye-catching poster shared across social media platforms, accompanied by the enthusiastic message:

“The anticipation ends now! The time for glory is arriving ✨ Get ready for a celebration like no other ❤️‍ The grand #KanguvaTrailer is all set to be yours from 12th August #KanguvaFromOct10 #Kanguva”

;Kanguva’ is already making headlines for being one of the most ambitious and costly films of the year, with a budget soaring over 350 crore. It promises to outshine other major releases like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Singham’. Shot across seven different countries, the film explores a prehistoric era, showcasing a unique visual style. To bring this vision to life, the creators enlisted top Hollywood experts in action and cinematography.

Among its impressive features, ‘Kanguva’ will include one of the largest war sequences ever filmed, involving over 10,000 participants. This epic scale is a testament to the film’s grandeur and the meticulous planning behind it.

Studio Green is gearing up for a global release of ‘Kanguva’ on October 10, 2024, with extensive distribution arrangements to ensure it reaches audiences worldwide.

As the countdown to the trailer continues, fans are bracing for a preview of what could be a landmark in Indian cinema. Stay tuned for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other!