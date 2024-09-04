Gippy Grewal amid ‘Emergency’ backlash: “Cinema must avoid political agendas”

In a recent media interaction, actor Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi and Gippy Grewal shared their thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, ‘Emergency’. The movie, which portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the tumultuous Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, has faced criticism from various Sikh groups and has been postponed due to delays in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Gurpreet, who was in the national capital promoting the Punjabi film ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’, emphasized that films should not carry an agenda. “Cinema should not be misused,” he stated. He further elaborated that while the film industry has a responsibility to entertain, introducing a personal or political agenda into a movie can undermine its purpose.

“If I were to bring any agenda into this film, that would be wrong. What I think is right does not necessarily make it cinema; that’s a mistake,” Gurpreet said, urging filmmakers to present factual and well-researched narratives, especially when depicting historical events. He stressed the importance of research, arguing that filmmakers should not blame the audience or religious groups if their portrayal is met with backlash.

While Gurpreet acknowledged that he had not yet seen ‘Emergency’, he expressed concerns about the content based on the teaser and trailer. “It appears they’ve included things that are bound to raise objections. If they still think the movie will be released, I have doubts,” he remarked, suggesting that filmmakers need to be mindful of the sensitive subjects they tackle.

Gippy Grewal, another prominent figure in the Punjabi film industry, chimed in with insights from his own experience in filmmaking.

As the writer and director of ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’, he shared the meticulous process his team undertook to ensure their film would not offend. “We are people who visit the gurudwaras regularly and make films. Even before making the film and after its completion, we submitted the script to Takhat Sri Hazur Sahib for approval,” Gippy Grewal explained.

Gippy’s team took the initiative to seek feedback from religious authorities to ensure their portrayal was accurate and respectful. “After shooting, we showed the entire film to them before the Censor Board, to check if there was anything they found wrong. They first gave us an NOC, and with that NOC, we submitted our film to the Censor Board,” he added.

He further cautioned fellow filmmakers about the importance of thorough research and understanding the subjects they choose to portray. “If you don’t have homework on a subject, you should ask first. Without doing homework and making something from your own perspective will definitely lead to objections,” he advised.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to address the delays surrounding ‘Emergency’. She clarified that while the film had received clearance from the CBFC, its certification process is currently stalled due to external pressures and threats faced by the board members. Ranaut revealed that there were demands to alter or remove critical scenes from the film, which she found troubling. “There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the Punjab riots. I don’t know what else to show,” she lamented, emphasizing her frustration with the current state of discourse in the country.