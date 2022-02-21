Kangana Ranaut targets Gangubai Kathiawadi, says it will turn Rs 200 crore into ashes at box office

The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has once again set the Bollywood industry on fire with her spicy comments. She has yet again taken a dig at Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday. The actor shared a note on her Instagram Stories, claiming that the film’s biggest mistake is ‘wrong casting’.

Indirectly targeting Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power…”

She further added in another Instagram Story, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release… people need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations…”

This is not the first time Kangana has passed comment on Alia’s film. Earlier this month, she had criticized a little girl’s viral video in which she had recreated Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana had taken to Instagram and had written, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

However, later, during a press conference in Delhi for her upcoming reality show Lock Upp, Kangana said that she was not trying to “harm anybody in terms of business” with her comments, but it was an act of dissent.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on February 25. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Ajay Devgn. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia stars as Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams of Kamathipura during the 1960s.