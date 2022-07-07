Kanchi Singh set to make Digital Debut with a Courtroom Drama

Actress Kanchi Singh is all set to make her digital debut with a rather challenging project, that stars television A-listers and sees her play a rather complex role.

The project is in the initial stages of post-production and makers are tight-lipped on any other details making it out, including which platform the project will be streaming on.

Kanchi will be setting foot into the digital space with a courtroom drama. While the details of the show are being kept under the wraps, Kanchi will be seen sharing screen space with renowned names like Hiten Tejwani, Manini Mishra, and Sneha Ullal among others.

Actress Kanchi Singh said, “I am not allowed to reveal much about the project. But yes, I am making my digital debut with this project and am glad that this will be my digital launch vehicle. When I was offered the script, I jumped right at it because it is a rather complex role that requires me to challenge myself and that has always been my end goal as a performer.”

Refusing to divulge any more details, Kanchi added, “I had been wanting to make my digital debut because currently, the web is the space to be at. A-listers from Bollywood are making their way into the web-series world and I did not want to be the only one to not have explored the medium. I firmly believe that the web is the right space to be in right now and it is slowly blurring the lines between the divide that Television and Bollywood have always had. I look forward to doing more and more challenging roles in the digital space.”