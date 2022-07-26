‘Pandemic delayed things, but glad movie is back on Track’ Kanchi Singh

Actress Kanchi Singh is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Adhyayan Suman in a light-hearted romantic film. Titled Hanky-Panky, the movie sees Kanchi, a modern tip-top girl, and Adhyayan, a shy geeky boy fall in love. In a case of opposites attract, Kanchi and Adhyayan, two starkly different people discover something that connects and bonds them and fall in love.

The movie, still in the initial stages of pre-production, is looking at a late 2022 or early 2023 release. Reveals an excited Kanchi, “Things had kickstarted in 2020 but the pandemic brought everything to a stop. But I am glad it’s finally happening.”

Talking about how she landed the role, Kanchi re-called, “I was in Bhopal for work when I got a call asking me to come to Mumbai for a 1-day song shoot with Shakti Arora. When I came there, a casting director who really liked my work, asked me to have a meeting regarding a film. Things luckily worked out for me and I landed this role on the basis of my talent.”

When asked about her co-star Adhyayan Suman, Kanchi had nothing but good things to say about him. “Adhyayan is very sweet, he’s confident and he knows what he is doing, he knows his craft. He is one of the most experienced actors that I have seen and he is also a good talker. I really liked how intelligent he is,” she added.

“I’m super excited for the shoot to begin. We’ll be flying to Canada for the filming. I am really looking forward to it and I hope everything goes really well and the film releases soon,” she concluded.