Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan will undergo a surgery to get an implant removed from his leg in a private hospital in Chennai on Friday.

According to a statement released by his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, the actor suffered a fatal fall of 18 feet in his office and fractured his leg in 2016. Post which, he underwent surgery and an implant was placed in his leg, reported IANS.

The statement further reads, “Due to his very busy schedule in political and film commitments, there had been a postponement in the removal of the implant. The surgical procedure, which is slated to happen tomorrow, aids in the removal of the implant. Furthermore, he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup.”

The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Indian 2.

Helmed by Shankar, the film is a sequel to 1996 Tamil blockbuster Indian and marks the reunion of Haasan and Shankar after two decades. It also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

Indian 2 marks the return of Kamal Haasan as the Octogenarian vigilante Senapathy. The film, which is being produced on a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.