Kamal Haasan defends two marriages: “Dasharatha had 3 wives!”

At a recent promotional event for his much-awaited film ‘Thug Life’, veteran actor Kamal Haasan let down his guard and spoke with refreshing honesty—not just about his movie, but also about love, marriage, and mythology.

It all started when co-star Trisha was casually asked about her relationship status. Cool as ever, the actress shrugged it off, saying, “It’s okay if it happens, and okay if it doesn’t, too.”

That was enough to nudge Kamal Haasan into sharing some unfiltered thoughts of his own.

The legendary actor, who’s been married twice—first to Vani Ganapathy, and later to actress Sarika, with whom he has two daughters—recalled an intriguing conversation with his longtime friend, MP and journalist John Brittas.

“Brittas once asked me, ‘Why did you marry twice, especially coming from a respected Brahmin family?’” Kamal recounted with a smile. “I told him, ‘What does a family’s reputation have to do with marriage?’” And the conversation didn’t stop there.

Brittas apparently pressed further, questioning why Kamal didn’t take a leaf out of Lord Rama’s book and have just one wife. Kamal’s witty comeback? “I don’t pray to any god, so I don’t follow Rama. If anything, I follow his father Dasharatha’s path—he had three wives!”

Meanwhile, all eyes are on ‘Thug Life’, his upcoming collaboration with celebrated director Mani Ratnam. The film promises to be a gripping drama, and with Kamal in full form—both on-screen and off—it’s definitely one to watch out for. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 5.