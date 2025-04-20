‘Phule’ director Ananth Mahadevan breaks silence: “Watch the film before judging it”

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan has something important to say—and it’s not just about his new film ‘Phule’, but about how we watch films today.

In a time when trailers spark outrage faster than they rack up views, Mahadevan is urging everyone—especially the Brahmin community—to hold off on the judgments and wait for the full picture. Literally.

The biopic ‘Phule’, based on the lives of revolutionary reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, recently dropped its trailer—and let’s just say, not everyone took it well. Some viewers claimed the film casts Brahmins in a negative light, stirring controversy even before the first screening.

But Ananth Mahadevan, speaking candidly in an exclusive chat with IANS, is standing firm: “We’ve made every change the censor board asked for. Still, the essence of the story is untouched,” he says.

And that essence? It’s powerful. ‘Phule’ follows the journey of Jyotirao and Savitribai—trailblazers who dared to challenge India’s deep-rooted caste system and fought for education rights when it was unthinkable, especially for women and marginalized communities.

Naturally, telling such a story in today’s politically sensitive climate is no easy feat. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) flagged a few moments, requesting the removal of caste-specific terms like ‘Mang’ and ‘Mahar’, and the word ‘Peshwai’. Even some visuals got reworked. For instance, a scene with a man holding a broom swapped out for a moment showing cow dung thrown at Savitribai—still hard-hitting, but slightly less triggering.

A dialogue about “3,000 years of slavery” also toned down to say “many years of oppression”. Yet Mahadevan insists that none of this has diluted the heart of the story.

“We live in times where sensitivity is at an all-time high,” he reflects. “Even if the original dialogues stayed, I doubt they would have truly offended anyone. But we wanted to be mindful, and we respected the board’s perspective.”

The film, which has now received a ‘U’ certification, is essential viewing for the younger generation—a point Mahadevan feels strongly about. “The Phules began their fight as teenagers. Their message is timeless and still urgent.”

Starring Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao and Patralekha as Savitribai, ‘Phule’ is all set to hit theatres on April 25. Mahadevan’s message is simple, and refreshingly open: “Watch the entire film. Then let’s talk.”