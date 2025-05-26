Kajol’s ‘Maa’ trailer releases in 4 days

Actor Kajol is experimenting with the horror genre for the first time in her career with “Maa”. She posted a fresh poster for the movie on Instagram on Monday.

In the poster, the actress is portrayed as a defender as well as the destroyer. She also disclosed the trailer’s release date.

With her enraged avatar emitting a strong energy, she seemed prepared to face and defeat the powers of evil. Kajol emanates a furious intensity in the poster.

With its ominous dark sky and developing storm, highlighted by a lightning strike that creates an unsettling glow, the poster’s dramatic flair alludes to the mystical and mythological nature of the movie.

Two figures engage in a violent altercation at the center of the poster: Kajol, standing across from the demon with her face twisted in a ferocious scream, and a hideous figure with burnt skin and glowing red eyes. The poster’s tagline is “Rakshak Bhakshak aur Maa.”

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film “Do Patti”, alongside Kriti Sanon, who played a double role. She is also part of Kayoze Irani’s upcoming film “Sarzameen”, which stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Additionally, Kajol will be seen in “Maharagni – Queen of Tears”, sharing the screen with Prabhudheva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Jisshu Sengupta.