Kajol and Tanisha wrote beautiful birthday notes for mother Tanuja

Veteran actress Tanuja turns 78 today. She started her journey as a child artist in the 1950s and has completed 70 years in the film industry. Apart from her life as an actor, she is the mother of two talented daughters, Kajol Devgn and Tanisha Mukerji.

On the occasion of her birthday, daughters Kajol and Tanisha penned down heartfelt notes for their mother on social media.

Kajol Devgn shared a video of her mother Tanuja’s acting journey, with a heart warming note.

She wrote, “she’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says “ if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “… and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid.

I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom.”

Tanisha Mukerji also posted a picture of herself with her mother Tanuja and wrote a beautiful caption.