Jungkook’s documentary ‘I AM STILL’ to be released in India on THIS date

BTS’s Golden Maknae, Jungkook’s documentary ‘I AM STILL’ is gearing up to hit theatres worldwide and take over the global BTS fandom. The documentary will reveal exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews. It will also feature enthralling live performances that highlight the K-pop sensation’s creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced. ‘I AM STILL’ chronicles the process behind the creation of Jungkook’s solo album ‘GOLDEN.’ Ahead of the worldwide release, the makers have announced the India release date of the film.

Ticket sales for Jungkook’s ‘I AM STILL’ opened on August 21 with screenings starting from September 18 worldwide. Meanwhile, Indian fans of the BTS boy will be able to catch the documentary just days later. The documentary will start screening at PVR cinemas in the country on September 21. Tickets can be booked through PVR Cinemas’ official website under the Coming Soon section.

‘I AM STILL’ has been helmed by Junsoo Park. He has directed the majority of the several films dedicated to the boyband BTS and its members, along with other films coming out of the band’s record label, BigHit Music. Talking about the film, BigHit Music said in a statement, “The documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, follows the talented and ever-growing artist Jung Kook on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene, and takes a dive into the star’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY.”

Jungkook made his debut with the renowned boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The singer made his debut as a soloist with the album ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023. Soon, he took over the global music field. Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military service with the rest of the band members except Jin who completed his service a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, before Jungkook, BTS members J-hope, Suga, and Jimin released their solo documentaries. Moreover, RM will also release his first documentary, ‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’. It will premiere at the Busan Film Festival.