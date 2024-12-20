Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, And Cha Hak Yeon’s drama locks premiere date

An ensemble K-drama is on the way to enthral fans! ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Jung Kyung Ho, ‘Business Proposal’ actess Seol In Ah, and ‘Castaway Diva’ actor Cha Hak Yeon are teaming up for a legal drama. The drama has been making waves for its intriguing casting and promising storyline. As per the latest update, the makers of ‘Labour Attorney Noh Moo Jin’ have locked a premiere for May 2025.

Notably, the project also brings on board writer Kim Bo Tong, known for penning the hit drama ‘D.P.’ Meanwhile, Yim Soon Rye, director of ‘Little Forest’ and ‘The Point Men’ is helming the legal drama. ‘Labour Attorney’ Noh Moo Jin’ focuses on the story of a labour attorney and the conflicts and relationships that stir in various work environments.

In the drama, ‘Crash Course in Romance’ actor Jung Kyung Ho plays the role of Noh Moo Jin. He is a labour attorney who is able to see ghosts. Struggling to make ends meet and pay his office rent, he keeps visiting different labour sites. However, after a near-death experience, he reluctantly begins solving issues labourers grapple with brought to him by ghosts. This allows him to explore and embrace personal growth.

Meanwhile, Seol In Ah takes on the role of Na Hee Joo. She is the brains behind reviving Noh Moo Jin’s failing office. She is also his sister-in-law who keeps him on his toes. Na Hee Joo does not have a fixed profession but is incredibly sharp when it comes to minting money.

Cha Hak Yeon joins them as Go Kyun Woo, a former journalist turned video content creator. Go Kyun Woo is a character who boasts handsome looks, a playful personality, and a captivating sense of humour. He focuses more on creating videos that amass views rather than meaningful content. However, he also has an innocent and empathetic side that is moved by the stories of the ghosts.

With a talented team behind the project, fans have high expectations from the upcoming drama.