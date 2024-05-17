Jugal Hansraj joins Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt in new thriller

Actor Jugal Hansraj is ready to take on a significant role in an upcoming thriller, joining the star-studded cast alongside Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt. Known for his diverse acting portfolio, Hansraj will be stepping into the shoes of an antagonist, a departure from his usual roles.

On Friday, Lionsgate India unveiled Hansraj’s dramatic new look on their Instagram account. Sporting a long beard, white hair, and a rugged demeanor, Hansraj’s transformation hints at the intensity of his character. The Instagram post cryptically teased his role, stating, “In a world where motives are hidden and chaos reigns, he is ready to burn.” This marks a bold new chapter in Hansraj’s career as he explores the darker side of his acting capabilities.

Reflecting on his new role, Jugal Hansraj shared his excitement and the challenges it brings. “Exploring a dark and sinister side in this new role has been both exciting and challenging for me. It’s like venturing into uncharted territory. I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience and watching how it all unfolds,” he said in a statement.

Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty, who are also part of the project, had their character looks revealed earlier. Bhatt, known for her strong and empowering roles, expressed her enthusiasm for her character in this thriller. “I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth, and empathy she exudes. Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can’t wait for audiences to see this new avatar,” she stated.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the film promises to be a gripping addition to the thriller genre. The intriguing cast and the bold new directions of its actors are already generating buzz for the project.

Lionsgate India’s strategic reveals and the actors’ enthusiastic endorsements are setting high expectations for the film. As fans eagerly await more information, it’s clear that this project is delivering a compelling narrative and powerful performances.

Stay tuned for more updates as this thrilling venture unfolds.