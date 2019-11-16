The DC comics film, Joker, has crossed the $ 1 billion mark at the global box office.

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer created history for being the first ever R-rated film to hit the benchmark.

Joker becomes the 7th movie of 2019 to join the the billion-dollar club.

It is also a first in the non-Disney and non-Marvel club to hit the mark.

Earlier, Deadpool 2 had surpassed The Matrix series business to become the highest grossing R-rated film. However, Joker has now surpassed both to become the most commercially successful.

Produced on a budget of $62.5 million, the film’s business had been profitable for all.

Joker also won the Golden Lion honour at the Venice Film Festival despite critics being divided over the film’s acclaim.

The film is likely to join others in the awards season race next year in February.

Joker revolves round an aspiring stand-up comedian in Gotham city who descends into madness as his career and life begin to spiral out of control.

Despite acts of violence shown in the film and the massive criticism that it faced even before its release, Joker has continued its winning streak the box office.

Outside North America, Joker crossed the $300 million mark, with the UK business totalling up to $ 68 million, Mexico- $ 43 million, South Korea- $38 million, Brazil- $34 million, and France- $38 million.

The Todd Phillips directorial also starrs Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.