The second look of John Abraham from Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is out. The multi-starrer features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amol Gupte, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared the second poster on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of. ”

In the photograph, John is seen standing in front of a bike in an all-black kurta-pajama, sandals, and sunglasses with a red tilak on his forehead.

In the first poster, John was seen with a tilak in a grey-white kurta pajama.

This is the third time that Sanjay Gupta is collaborating with John. Earlier, the director-actor duo worked together in Zinda (2006) and Shootout At Wadala(2013).

Mumbai Saga is an action-crime film set in the eighties and the nineties. The story tells the changing face of Mumbai, how during that decade, mills were closed to make malls and high-rises.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir, the film is slated to release on 19 June 2020.