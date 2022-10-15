John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar wrap up shooting of ‘Tehran’

Bollywood actor John Abraham and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar have wrapped up the shooting for their upcoming geo-political thriller film, ‘Tehran’.

Maddock Films posted an interesting video to announce the completion of the shoot. The video show movie’s main cast and crew wielding the clap one last time as it wraps the final day of shooting.

The video was shared by both John and Manushi on their respective Instagram.

The post was captioned as, “It’s a wrap on #Tehran!

Thank you to the entire team for making it such a wonderful shoot experience.

Can’t wait to bring this one to you…” by John Abraham

And was captioned as, “It’s a WRAP on #Tehran!

Thanks to the entire team for making this action-packed experience smooth & memorable…” by Manushi Chhillar

‘Tehran’ is a film inspired by true events. The movie is directed by Arun Gopalan and is written by the collaborative team efforts of Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. ‘Tehran’ will release under the banner of Maddock Films.