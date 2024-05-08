Ariana Grande reflects on emotional first day filming ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande, the renowned American singer-songwriter and actor, shared her heartfelt experience from the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of ‘Wicked’. Gliding gracefully across the red carpet of the Met Gala, adorned in a stunning custom Loewe ball gown, Grande reminisced about her initial day on the set of the highly anticipated film.

She recounted how her first day filming ‘Wicked’, alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M Chu, stirred up a whirlwind of emotions. “My first day on set for ‘Wicked’ was the most emotional day of my life,” Grande revealed, recalling the poignant moment of holding hands with Erivo and Chu, all three overcome with tears. Chu’s warm welcome, “Welcome to ‘Wicked'”, echoed in her memory.

The movie, based on the Tony Award-winning musical by Winnie Holzman, features Erivo and Ariana Grande portraying the iconic characters of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. It delves into the intricate relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, exploring the profound impact of their encounter with the enigmatic Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement

Grande emphasized the profound connection she shared with Erivo during filming, describing her as “truly my sister.” She expressed anticipation for audiences to witness their on-screen chemistry.

Joined by Erivo on the red carpet, the duo eagerly anticipated fans’ reactions to the film. Grande commended Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba, praising her ability to humanize the character in an extraordinary manner. In return, Erivo lauded Grande’s authenticity and generosity in her performance, highlighting her ability to convey truthfulness effortlessly.

The first installment of Chu’s adaptation of ‘Wicked’ is set to enchant audiences on November 27, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. As Grande and Erivo continue to captivate both on and off-screen, their shared journey in bringing this beloved tale to life is poised to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.