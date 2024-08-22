JK Rowling deletes transphobic tweets amid lawsuit by Olympic boxer Imane Khelif

In a recent legal battle that has captured international attention, Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who clinched gold in the women’s welterweight category at the Paris Olympics, has taken legal action against several high-profile figures, including JK Rowling, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump. Khelif’s lawsuit centers around allegations of cyber harassment and claims that these public figures have perpetuated online abuse fueled by transphobia.

The controversy erupted after Khelif’s bout against Italy’s Angela Carini during the Olympics. Shortly into their match, Carini withdrew, alleging that Khelif’s punches were unusually forceful. This led to a barrage of online attacks accusing Khelif of being transgender, despite her being born female and not identifying as transgender or intersex. The International Olympic Committee has supported Khelif, stating that “scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman.”

Amidst the swirling controversy, JK Rowling, the renowned author of the Harry Potter series, found herself embroiled in the dispute. Rowling, known for her outspoken views on gender and sex, had shared posts on X (formerly Twitter) that criticized Khelif.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imane Khelif | إيمان خليف (@imane_khelif_10)

In one tweet, Rowling shared a picture of Khelif’s fight with Carini, implying that Khelif was a man taking pleasure in hurting a woman. Following the lawsuit, Rowling removed many of her posts related to Khelif from her X account, a move interpreted by some as an attempt to reduce her online presence and avoid further scrutiny. Despite this, some of Rowling’s retweets remain visible, including one related to another controversy involving Taiwanese athlete Lin Yu-ting.

Elon Musk, the CEO of X, also became a focal point in the dispute. Musk shared a post by swimmer Riley Gaines, which criticized the inclusion of transgender women in female sports. Musk supported the post with a comment of agreement, “Absolutely.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump joined the fray by posting an image from Khelif’s fight with Carini and voicing his stance on keeping “men out of women’s sports.”

Khelif has publicly addressed the emotional impact of the ongoing harassment, expressing her frustration but remaining steadfast in her defense of her right to compete. The situation has spotlighted the broader issue of how athletes, particularly women, face intense scrutiny and hostility online, especially when high-profile figures become involved.

The lawsuit highlights not only the personal toll on Khelif but also raises questions about the responsibility of influential individuals in shaping public discourse. As the legal process unfolds, the case continues to draw attention, reflecting the complex intersection of sports, gender identity, and social media. Despite the uproar, Khelif’s resilience stands out, with her achievements in boxing underscoring her determination and strength amid adversity.