Tom Felton rejoins Harry Potter universe, weighs in on JK Rowling’s divisive comments

Tom Felton is ready to step back into the magical world of Hogwarts, this time, live on stage and all grown up.

The actor, beloved for playing the cunning Draco Malfoy in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films, is making headlines again as he prepares to join Broadway’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ later this year.

Advertisement

It marks a major first — no other actor from the original film series has ever performed in the stage adaptation.

Advertisement

Tom Felton will take over the role of an adult Draco Malfoy at New York City’s Lyric Theatre starting November 11, for a limited 19-week run.

The announcement, made during the 2025 Tony Awards, has fans buzzing, and Felton, emotional. “I cried,” he admitted, describing the moment he put on Draco’s signature platinum-blonde wig again. “It was such a huge part of my childhood.”

That childhood, of course, was spent under the global spotlight, as he portrayed one of the most iconic antagonists in modern cinema.

“It’s very much a pinch-me situation,” Felton said, reflecting on this unexpected return. “I let go of that character 16 years ago. Now, I get to meet him again. But this time, as a father in a whole new story. That’s incredibly exciting.”

While the magic of ‘Potter’ remains alive and well, the franchise has not been without controversy, particularly around author J.K. Rowling’s comments about the transgender community. The backlash to her statements, made via social media in 2020 and repeated in the years since, has cast a long shadow over her legacy.

When asked if Rowling’s views impacted his decision to return, Felton remained measured. “No, I can’t say it does,” he told ‘People’. “I’m not really that attuned.”

He didn’t dodge the topic entirely, though. “I always remind myself — I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world, and I have not seen anything bring people together more than ‘Potter’. And she’s responsible for that. So I’m incredibly grateful.”

That gratitude extended to the fans, too. Felton gushed about the enduring love for the wizarding world. “We all thought the fandom flame might fade with time. But it hasn’t. It’s still burning just as brightly.”

For Felton, the experience of live theatre offers something completely new — and challenging. “Shooting a film takes months. This is all in real-time. It’s reimagined, condensed, and beautifully staged. And I get to be a dad — which has been fun.”

Though he’s no stranger to acting, Broadway is unfamiliar territory for the British star. Luckily, he’s had help from someone who knows the ropes — Daniel Radcliffe.

“My old school chum, Potter — Radcliffe — has done quite a bit of Broadway,” Felton shared. “He’s been holding my hand, helping me through all the hard stuff. From what I gather, it’s an amazing community of people. The fans are really gracious and excited. I’m just thrilled to be part of it.”

Radcliffe, who’s publicly distanced himself from Rowling’s views, recently said he hadn’t been in touch with the author in years. “It’s really sad,” he told ‘People’ in April 2024, reflecting on the division Rowling’s words caused.