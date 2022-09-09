Jisshu Sengupta returns to production with new serial Horo Gouri Pice Hotel

Star Jalsha is coming up with a new fiction show ‘Horo Gouri Pice Hotel’ starring Rahul Mazumder and Suvosmita Mukherjee in the lead. Actor Jisshu Sengupta returns to production after a decade with this new show which will be produced under their banner Blue Water Motion Pictures. On Thursday, the team met the press for the official announcement.

Horo Gauri Pice Hotel is a journey of two characters Shankar and Oishani, both coming from diametrically contrasting backgrounds and lifestyles, become a part of each other’s journey and play an instrumental role in shaping each other’s lives.

Oishani played by debutant Suvosmita Mukherjee is a gold medallist and leads a luxurious carefree life. ‘Education empowers an individual’ is the motto she upholds. Shankar essayed by Rahul Mazumder, on the other hand lives a life ‘stuck in time’ and a far cry from the modern and progressive world. His life revolves around ‘Horo Gouri Pice Hotel.’ Their lives become intertwined unfolding a beautiful love story.

Jisshu Sengupta shared, “We took a break because Nilanjana wanted to give more time to our younger daughter and there were certain family responsibilities as well. But now our daughter has grown up and I really wanted Nilanjana to be back at work.”

“We don’t often get a chance to portray such a realistic story in a commercial way on the television. Thanks to Star Jalsha who has given us this space to share the content,” added the actor-producer Jisshu Sengupta. His wife Nilanjanaa Sengupta is the co-producer of the show.

Rahul Mazumder who is back again after ‘Khukumoni Homedelivery’ said, “My character Shankar is very loving and caring, he gives importance to everyone in the family. I had to lose weight and learn some kitchen skills as well for the role.”

‘Horo Gouri Pice Hotel’ will go on air from September 12, Monday to Friday at 10pm on Star Jalsha SD and HD.