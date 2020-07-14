Jisshu Sengupta, popularly known as Jisshu, has made a huge name for himself in the Bengali film industry. A household name in the City of Joy, Jisshu started his career in the Bengali TV Series Mahaprabhu, where he essayed the role of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu going on to win plaudits aplenty. Since then, the actor has been a part of over 100 films including movies in Bengali, Hindi and Telugu. He got his Bollywood career off to a fantastic start with a commendable performance in Shyam Benegal’s National Award-winning film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004). With fans eagerly awaiting his next film, the wait is finally over as Jisshu will now be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Shakuntala Devi, essaying the role of the math genius Shakuntala’s (played by Vidya Balan) husband – Paritosh Banerji. While the highly-anticipated movie is all set for a ‘first day first stream’ exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 31st July 2020, here’s a look at five fabulous Bollywood films featuring Jisshu Sengupta’s that you shouldn’t miss.

Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Jisshu’s first ever Bollywood film was the critically acclaimed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero directed by Shyam Benegal. The movie saw Jisshu star as Subhas Chandra Bose’s nephew Sisir K Bose, who accompanies his uncle on the night where he escapes from the British surveillance. While the film centered around the life of the great Indian leader, the Azad Hind Fauj, his disagreement with Mahatma Gandhi along with him escaping to Germany amongst others, Jisshu, as Sisir, left a lasting impression on the minds of the audience and critics alike.

Mardaani/Mardaani 2

When we think of Mardaani, we instantly think of Rani Mukerji, who played the badass cop Shivani Roy, who fights serious offenders of child trafficking and sexual abuse and beats them to pulp. While Rani stole the show in this women-centric film, Jisshu’s presence did not go unnoticed. Playing the role of Dr Bikram Roy, Shivani’s husband, the actor did complete justice in his role as a loving and supportive husband to Shivani. One of the most intense scenes in the first features Dr Roy having his face smeared in tar by a few goons who want to send his wife a message. Jisshu doesn’t say a lot in that scene, for his expressions and sheer intensity in his eyes do all the talking that’s needed.

Manikarnika

Jisshu was seen as Rani Lakshmibai’s husband Maharaja Gangadhar Rao in this period drama. In Manikarnika, Jisshu was seen in a completely different avatar, something that his Bollywood audience hadn’t seen. Jisshu exemplified royalty at its best with the grandeur and opulence of an emperor’s outfit. Be it the shining armour, or the exquisitely knitted turban and the typical regal moustache, Jisshu managed to win our hearts once again in no time. Add to that, the film showed the wonderful relationship between Rani Lakshmi Bai (Kangana Ranaut) and Gangadhar Rao with the actor pulling his role with utmost finesse.

Barfi!

In this Anurag Basu film, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, who gave viewers a performance to remember, ended up taking away all the praise and deservedly so. As Ileana’s silent yet determined husband, Jisshu gained a foothold in Bollywood. With a part of the film set in Kolkata, it was lovely seeing one of the city’s favourite sons look as comfortable as ever in the role.

Piku

Imagine being in a film which has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, and yet manage to receive appreciation and applause for your portrayal! Yep, that’s what happened with Bengal’s much-loved Jisshu Sengupta. In his small role as Irrfan and Deepika’s friend, Jisshu, like always, managed to catch the attention of the audience.