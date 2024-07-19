Jimin drops solo album ‘MUSE’ and electrifying music video ‘Who’

BTS boy band’s vocalist Jimin has finally released his highly anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ along with the music video for its lead track ‘Who’, after teasing fans with a trailer. The K-pop star’s album dropped today, July 19, and has been embraced enthusiastically by K-pop enthusiasts.

The music video for ‘Who’ has already garnered 3.7 million views within just 8 hours of its release. Directed by YongSeok Choi, the three-minute-28-second video begins with Jimin portraying a flaneur, strolling beneath neon streetlights at night.

In the video, Jimin adopts a punk-rock style, clad in a black leather jacket over a grey tee and baggy jeans. As expected, he showcases his graceful and expressive dance moves as he commands the streets. The track itself features lively rock beats and memorable lyrics, “We never met but she’s all I see at night, never met but she’s always on my mind, wanna give her the World and so much more, who is my heart waiting for?” The song immediately sets a tone of yearning for love, each note resonating with longing for an unknown love interest.

Watch the music video here:

In addition to unveiling the ‘Who’ music video, Jimin has also released his entire album ‘MUSE’, which features seven tracks: ‘Rebirth,’ ‘Interlude,’ ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,’ ‘Slow Dance,’ ‘Be Mine,’ ‘Who,’ and ‘Closer Than This.’ The track ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band’ was previously released as a pre-release and has already topped the U.S. Digital Song Sales Chart.

Jimin is set to make a special appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform his latest single on July 22. Fallon announced the news via Instagram, sharing a video where he holds a customized soda can featuring Jimin’s face, along with plushies and an LED display flashing the song’s title.

Beyond his role in BTS, Jimin has made a significant impact as a solo artist with his melodious voice and smooth dance moves, delivering chart-topping hits like “Lie,” “Serendipity,” and “Filter.” Since joining BTS in 2013, Jimin has solidified his reputation as a solo sensation, earning widespread recognition and praise for his talent and commitment to his artistry. His previous solo album ‘Face’ achieved remarkable success, topping charts in South Korea, Japan, and the United States, with the track “Like Crazy” also reaching the top of the charts.

In related news, Jimin is preparing to star alongside bandmate Jungkook in the travel adventure show ‘Are You Sure?’