BTS star Jin’s favourite ‘Queen of Tears’ scene is revealed

BTS sensation Jin recently disclosed his current K-drama fixation: the hugely popular TVN series “Queen of Tears,” also available on Netflix. With its final episode airing on April 28, 2024, the drama broke TVN’s record for highest national viewership previously held by “Crash Landing on You.” Starring Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo Hyun, “Queen of Tears” achieved a nationwide viewership rating of 24.850%, setting a historic milestone. While netizens resonate with Jin’s current obsession, the singer also shared his favorite scene from the drama, earning him the moniker of a ‘hopeless romantic.’

“The most enjoyable drama I’ve watched recently, although I didn’t catch it from the first episode, is called ‘Queen of Tears.’ There was a scene where Kim Soohyun sunbae-nim holds flower petals and decides whether he likes her or not, and that scene was really cool to watch.”… pic.twitter.com/x4BiRbFUia — All for Jin (@jinnieslamp) July 15, 2024 Advertisement

Jin, who recently completed his mandatory military service and returned in June, has been engaging with fans and interviewers. In a recent interview with W Korea, the K-pop idol stunned fans with his binge-watching list. When asked about his latest fixation, BTS star Jin immediately named “Queen of Tears,” citing his favorite scene as “the one where Kim Soo Hyun sunbae-nim plucks flower petals to decide his feelings, which was really cool.” Jin admitted he didn’t start the drama from the beginning but is thoroughly enjoying it.

For those unfamiliar, the scene Jin referred to is a poignant moment in the series where Kim Soo Hyun’s character, Baek Hyun Woo, conflicted and hung over, plucks petals while contemplating his love for his wife, Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won). Unaware that his wife is eavesdropping, he finally confesses his feelings aloud upon returning home.

Following Jin’s revelation of his favorite moment, fans went into a frenzy, dubbing him a ‘hopeless romantic’ on social media. One fan even remarked, “Manifesting Jin gets a role in a drama while waiting for the rest of the members to complete their service.”

On the professional front, Jin is gearing up for upcoming projects and has teased new music for his fandom, ARMY. Additionally, the BTS star recently made headlines as the torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, further cementing his achievements.