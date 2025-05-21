Jim Morrison statue missing for 37 years found by Paris police

A marble bust statue of Jim Morrison, missing for nearly four decades, has unexpectedly resurfaced in Paris — not through a dedicated investigation, but during an unrelated police search.

French financial and anti-corruption officers stumbled upon the sculpture, which once stood at the singer’s grave in Père Lachaise Cemetery.

The statue, crafted in tribute to The Doors’ iconic frontman Jim Morrison, had vanished mysteriously in May 1988, sparking both mystery and myth among fans.

At the time of its disappearance, the sculpture was already damaged — its nose broken and its surface defaced with graffiti.

Authorities have not released further details about the context in which the statue was recovered, but they did share an image showing its current, battered state. Despite the wear, the find has stirred emotions among Morrison fans and his family alike.

“It’s a piece of history,” a representative for Morrison’s estate told ‘Rolling Stone’, “and one Jim’s family wanted there on his grave, so it’s gratifying to see that it’s been recovered.”

Morrison died in 1971 at the age of 27, under circumstances that remain clouded in speculation. He was found dead in a bathtub in the Paris apartment he shared with his girlfriend Pamela Courson.

Official reports blamed heart failure, worsened by alcohol, but no autopsy ever took place, adding to the aura of mystery that surrounded his life — and death.

Ten years after his passing, Croatian sculptor Mladen Mikulin created the 280-pound marble bust, installing it as a tribute on Morrison’s grave in 1981. But the memorial’s fate took a strange turn in 1988 when it vanished overnight.

In a bizarre twist, two anonymous individuals later claimed responsibility in an interview with ‘Globe’ magazine, but no leads ever materialized and the case went cold.

Over the years, Morrison’s grave has become a cultural touchstone, attracting millions of fans, mourners, and curious tourists. It remains one of the most visited graves in the world, joining the resting places of other luminaries at Père Lachaise, including Oscar Wilde, Édith Piaf, and Marcel Proust.

The site hasn’t always been peaceful.

On the 20th anniversary of Morrison’s death in 1991, large crowds turned unruly, prompting a riot and forcing cemetery officials to tighten security around the tomb.