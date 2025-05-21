‘Zootopia 2’ teaser brings mystery, mischief, and a snake with secrets

Get ready to head back to the wild and wonderful world of Zootopia! Disney has just dropped the teaser for ‘Zootopia 2’, and fans are buzzing with excitement — and a bit of suspicion, thanks to a slick new reptilian character.

Slated to hit theatres in India on November 28, the sequel arrives nearly a decade after the original film charmed audiences and won an Oscar. This time around, it’s not just in English — it’s also being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Our favorite odd-couple duo — the ever-ambitious Officer Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and the street-smart hustler-turned-cop Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) — are back on the beat. The teaser hints at a fresh mystery that could throw the city into chaos once again.

And helping stir the pot is a brand-new character: Gary De’Snake, a sleek pit viper voiced by none other than Ke Huy Quan. He’s mysterious, charming, and potentially very dangerous.

While the ‘Zootopia 2’ teaser keeps the plot tightly under wraps, we do know that Judy and Nick’s latest case will take them into unfamiliar parts of Zootopia — places that test not only their detective skills but their friendship as well. Expect laughs, twists, and a few heartfelt moments too.

Behind the scenes, much of the award-winning creative team from the original film is returning. Byron Howard is back in the director’s chair, with Yvett Merino producing.

And yes, Shakira is returning to voice the fabulous Gazelle, ready to serve glamour and catchy tunes.

New voices are also joining the city’s growing population, including comedians Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson, promising fresh energy and a few more laughs.

So mark your calendars, because Judy, Nick, and a suspiciously smooth-talking snake are ready to take us on another unforgettable ride through the animal kingdom.