Jihae joins ‘Dune: Prophecy’ cast, adding stellar talent to epic series

Breaking into the interstellar world of ‘Dune: Prophecy’, the beloved star from ‘Succession’, Jihae, is gearing up for a captivating role in the upcoming series. Hailing from South Korea, Jihae, popular for her versatility as an actress, musician, and multimedia artist, is ready to add her unique flair to the epic narrative.

As reported by Variety, Jihae is the latest addition to the stellar ensemble of ‘Dune: Prophecy’. Joining her on this cosmic journey is the acclaimed Indian actor Tabu, promising a diverse and dynamic cast.

Sister Francesca, Jihae’s character, embodies strength, intelligence, and allure, marking her as a force to be reckoned with. Her return to the imperial palace sets the stage for a power struggle of cosmic proportions, adding intrigue and depth to the unfolding saga.

Originally conceptualized in 2019 as ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’, the series draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of the ‘Dune’ universe crafted by Frank Herbert. Set a staggering 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit through the lens of two formidable Harkonnen sisters.

Tabu, alongside Jihae, will share the screen with an illustrious cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, among others, promising a visual feast for fans of the franchise.

Co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also at the helm of the film franchise, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ holds the promise of a breathtaking cinematic experience. While the release date remains shrouded in mystery, anticipation is palpable as audiences await the unveiling of this intergalactic saga.