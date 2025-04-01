Following Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference, photos of him and Kim Sae Ron surface

Lately, K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun has been facing a row of accusations involving late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was a minor. They claim that the two were in a relationship for six years which started when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Moreover, the claim that Soo Hyun and his agency GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case. Recently, the actress’ family also released a series of suggestive and flirtatious texts which Sae Ron received back in 2016. They claim that Soo Hyun sent her such texts.

Following this, Kim Soo Hyun organised a press conference on March 31. During the event, he accepted being in a relationship with her in the past. However, he denied dating Sae Ron when she was a minor. However, soon after, Garosaro Research Institute’s YouTube channel released old pictures of the two on a cosy vacation. Notably, the YouTube channel was the first to reveal the shocking details that stirred the controversy.

Denying the allegations, Soo Hyun broke down in tears claiming that he did not date her when she was a minor. “I couldn’t accept (them) coercing me to take what’s fake as the truth. I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor. Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple. And it is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

Subsequently, the channel released snaps of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron from their ski trip in 2018. Notably, the late actress was 18 back then. In the pictures, the two are sporting their ski gear, including goggles, suits and masks. The actors also took a Polaroid during their trip, as they posed enthusiastically for the camera.

Soon after, several users took the comment section to slam Kim Soo Hyun for his comments on their relationship. Several users are not convinced by the actor’s statement at the press conference. They are even labelling his breaking down as mere acting. While he claims that he did not date Sae Ron while she was a minor, fans are not buying it. A user commented, “And still some fans will have audacity to say he is not the one in pic.” Another wrote, “People blaming her parents dk that they were not aware of the fact okay, also what was kim soo hyun’s parent doing huh they definitely failed in their preachings.”

