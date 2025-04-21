JD Vance arrives in India with kids dressed in pyjamas and anarkali

JD Vance may be in India for high-stakes diplomacy, but it’s his kids who are stealing the spotlight — and all for the right reasons.

As the U.S. Vice President touched down at New Delhi’s Palam Airport on Monday morning for his first official trip to India, it wasn’t just about the politics and protocol.

Advertisement

Walking alongside JD Vance was his India-born wife Usha Vance and their three kids — Ewan, Vivek, and little Mirabel — each dressed to impress in desi attire that won over onlookers and cameras alike.

Advertisement

The boys, Ewan and Vivek, were seen rocking bright kurta pyjamas, one in cobalt blue and the other in a sunny yellow. The real show-stealer, however, was toddler Mirabel, who twirled into hearts in a tiny Anarkali-style dress, complete with an embroidered jacket.

Their arrival marked the beginning of a four-day diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening Indo-US ties across defence, trade, and strategic sectors.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was on hand to receive the delegation and even shared a light-hearted chat with Vance’s eldest son. The Indian official, himself dressed in a simple white kurta pyjama, seemed delighted by the family’s gesture of embracing Indian culture so openly.

As JD Vance received a ceremonial guard of honour to formally kick off his visit, he stood tall in a sharp navy suit and red tie. By his side, Usha Vance kept it effortlessly stylish in a red bodycon dress layered with a crisp white coat — a modern look that nodded to both elegance and simplicity.

Around Palam Airport, massive welcome hoardings greeted the Vice President and his family, setting the tone for a packed itinerary.

The most awaited moment of Day 1? A meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, scheduled for Monday evening.

The discussions are expected to dive deep into mutual concerns — economic collaboration, defence partnerships, and possibly even that much-discussed trade agreement still in the works. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recently highlighted the visit’s potential to give “a further boost to our bilateral ties.”

Beyond Delhi, the Vance family’s India tour includes a detour into heritage and history. They’ll head to Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23, where they will visit the Taj Mahal — echoing the footsteps of former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, who made a similar trip back in 2020.

But perhaps the most emotional chapter of this trip could play out in Vadluru, a quiet village in Andhra Pradesh. It’s where Usha Vance traces her roots.