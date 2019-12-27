The official teaser of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out.

The typical bad boy film Jawaani Jaaneman reveals a young Saif and the fun of bachelor days.

The teaser opens with him saying, “Sher huin main sher, aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak akela hota hai.”

The promo is also tuned to the recreated iconic 90’s track “Ole Ole” from Saif’s own film Yeh Dillagi.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the teaser on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Here’s #JawaaniJaanemanTeaser… #JawaaniJaaneman stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait… Directed by Nitin Kakkar… 31 Jan 2020 release.”

The film has been directed by National-award winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu.

Alaia Furniturewala, daughter of Pooja Bedi, is also making her debut in the film.

Saif Ali Khan plays father to Aalia in the film while what role Tabu is playing is still not revealed.

Audiences will have to wait till the trailer release to see how the entire story unfolds.

Principal photography of the film took place from 14 June to 24 August 2019 and was shot mostly in London.

The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight FilmsNorthern Lights Films and is slated to release on 31 January 2020.